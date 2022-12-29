Teachers, head flee as goblins terrorise school 

0

Source: Teachers, head flee as goblins terrorise school –Newsday Zimbabwe

MENACING goblins reportedly terrorised Zumba Primary School in Gokwe, Midlands province, forcing the headmaster and some teachers to flee after several attacks.

It is reported that the school has been suffering recurrent attacks from the goblins for almost a year.

Sources told NewsDay that five female pupils were attacked by the creatures before schools closed.

“Just before schools closed, the goblins attacked five or six girls on the same day.  The headmaster ran away after the incident. Some teachers have also left the school. I don’t know if they are going to come back when schools open,” a villager told NewsDay.

Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro said: “We can’t comment on a witchcraft issue. The ministry can’t do anything about it. Talk to chiefs, they will assist you.”

“The place needs exorcism. Normally, you need someone who knows how to handle goblins. This is the norm, but this has to come from either the owners of the premises or the people who are being attacked. We don’t just approach people at random. So someone has to own up and state that he or she is being attacked by these things,” he said.

Related posts:

  1. Call for PWDs inclusion in electoral processes
  2. BCC winds up polio vaccination programme
  3. Civil servants to start getting bonuses
  4. When Your Ancestors Fail You| Zimbabwean Born Soldier Guarding Buckingham Palace In Trouble, Found Passed Out After Over Drinking Rum On Night Shift 
  5. ED ‘agonises’ over Zanu PF youth leader
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *