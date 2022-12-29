Teachers, head flee as goblins terrorise school 

MENACING goblins reportedly terrorised Zumba Primary School in Gokwe, Midlands province, forcing the headmaster and some teachers to flee after several attacks.

It is reported that the school has been suffering recurrent attacks from the goblins for almost a year.

Sources told NewsDay that five female pupils were attacked by the creatures before schools closed.

“Just before schools closed, the goblins attacked five or six girls on the same day. The headmaster ran away after the incident. Some teachers have also left the school. I don’t know if they are going to come back when schools open,” a villager told NewsDay.

Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro said: “We can’t comment on a witchcraft issue. The ministry can’t do anything about it. Talk to chiefs, they will assist you.”

Zimbabwe National Traditional Healers Association president George Kandiero said there was need for the place to be exorcised.

“The place needs exorcism. Normally, you need someone who knows how to handle goblins. This is the norm, but this has to come from either the owners of the premises or the people who are being attacked. We don’t just approach people at random. So someone has to own up and state that he or she is being attacked by these things,” he said.