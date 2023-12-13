Source: Teachers vote in new Zimta executive -Newsday Zimbabwe

Veteran educationist Akuneni Maphosa has been elected the new president of the Zimbabwe Teachers Association at the ongoing Zimta 39th Annual Conference in Harare.

Maphosa won the post after polling 106 votes against Promise Keti’s 14 votes during the elections held this afternoon.

Maphosa replaced Richard Gundane who was the association’s leader for the past 10 years.

However, Zimta chief executive Sifiso Ndlovu announced that disciplinary proceedings against Tendeukayi Mukurunge, Albert Mukando, Jameson Mundava and Keti have been instituted.

The quartet recently accused the association’s leadership of overstaying in power.

Ndlovu said the four were never chased away from the association but are on disciplinary probation and may appeal at the next national conference to rejoin.

“The four are undergoing some disciplinary hearings in the association and it is sad that they have decided to misuse their anger to misrepresent information in an association which they still want to be part of,” he said.

“Zimta is a large union that is not only governed by law-abiding professionals, but also properly inducted personnel who follow procedures, processes and the constitution.”

Zimta’s conference saw the election of a new leadership for the largest civil service employees’ association with about 200 constitutionally appointed delegates from across Zimbabwe’s 10 provinces attending.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Mahiyana and William Mufarinya were elected as the vice presidents while Goodwill Taderera retained his position as secretary general uncontested.

Wilson Mangena was voted national treasurer, Lovemore Mapatsa is the new primary school teachers’ representative while Petros Kawadza will represent colleagues from secondary schools.

The new national tertiary representative is Evelyn Manyame In his acceptance speech, Maphosa thanked the ZIMTA delegates for voting peacefully calling for unity among members for the success of the organisation.

“As the new president, my first task is to unite the organisation, members within the organisation, to create unity, create teams, and we work together.

“It is very normal that in any organisation you find disgruntled members, you find some people are disgruntled. But then that does not mean the organisation is in a crisis. It is very normal in an organisation.

“My first efforts will be to ensure that we remain united. We remain the strongest organisation in the country, and of course, we execute the mandate that we have been given by members by way of representing them, and by way of collective bargaining and by way of creating a dialogue with the employer to ensure that their welfare is uplifted.”

However, Mahiyana lamented the gender imbalance in the new executive. “During this election, again, few women have been chosen to represent teachers, which is less than 50%. Far, much less than 50%. Even a quarter,” she said.

Mahiyana said she would use her tenure in office to empower women in the association.