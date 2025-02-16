Source: Team of technocrats to address funding gaps in critical health programmes | The Sunday News

Deputy Minister Sleiman Kwidini

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Government has announced the establishment of a team of technocrats tasked with devising sustainable solutions to address gaps left by the withdrawal of funds in critical health programmes by some of its partners.

The development is part of efforts to minimise disruptions to beneficiaries and comes as the nation grapples with the impact of reduced external funding for initiatives targeting HIV and Aids, malaria, tuberculosis and other public health challenges.

The funding gap follows an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump, which saw Washington withdraw from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and halt foreign assistance for 90 days as part of a realignment of that country’s foreign aid policy.

More than 20 million people globally, accounting for two-thirds of all people living with HIV accessing treatment, are directly supported under Pepfar.

In Zimbabwe, Pepfar is the leading funder of HIV programming and the organisation had committed US$210 million to Zimbabwe in 2024 and US$200 million from October 2024 to September 2025.

Responding to questions on Wednesday, the Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care, Sleiman Kwidini emphasised the Government’s commitment to ensuring the continuity of these programmes despite the withdrawal of support from international partners. Deputy Minister Kwidini acknowledged the challenges posed by the funding shortfall but assured citizens that the ministry is working diligently to mitigate the impact.

“There might indeed be an impact on the withdrawal of USAid and other stakeholders from supporting the World Health Organisation (WHO) and our national programmes but what I want the nation to be aware of is the policy,” he said.

“When the policy is formulated, it is not wholly dependent on other stakeholders. We collaborate with them to improve the lives of our people, but the responsibility ultimately lies with the Government.”

Deputy Minister Kwidini explained that the Government had long-standing agreements and collaborations with various stakeholders some of whom have now withdrawn their support.

This has left a significant gap in funding for programmes that were previously bolstered by external contributions.

However, he stressed that the core policies and frameworks for these programmes remain intact, and the Government is now focused on ensuring their full ownership and implementation.

“In terms of issues of HIV and Aids, malaria and tuberculosis, these were wholly Government programmes.

We then had stakeholders who came in to fund those programmes.

“As we speak right now, our technocrats are making sure that we cover the gap left by these programme implementers. These programmes were designed to feed into our national policies, and we are committed to sustaining them,” he said.

He revealed that the team of technocrats is currently exploring innovative solutions, particularly in the areas of budgeting and human capital, which have been significantly affected by the withdrawal of funds.

The goal is to develop a robust plan that ensures the continuity of essential health services while minimising disruption to beneficiaries.

“Basically, the policy is already there and was existing, but what has been withdrawn is the support we were receiving from the funders. As policymakers, we are now focused on finding the best possible solutions to address these challenges. Our technocrats are working tirelessly to ensure that we can cover the gap and continue to deliver on our mandate,” he said.

As the nation awaits further updates on the technocrats’ recommendations, Deputy Minister Kwidini urged citizens to remain calm and assured them that the Government is fully committed to protecting their health and well-being.

He said the Government will be shedding more light on the specific strategies and measures that will be implemented to address the funding gaps and secure the future of its health programmes.

The Government’s proactive approach has been welcomed by public health experts, who have long advocated for greater self-reliance in funding and implementing critical health programmes.

They believed while the road ahead may be challenging, the mobilisation of technocrats signals a strong commitment to safeguarding the nation’s health and ensuring that no citizen is left behind.

The Government has also announced that the country is turning to locally generated revenue to sustain the health sector with Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube recently saying the Government is intensifying the use of levies on alcohol, cigarettes, fast food and sugary beverages, commonly known as sin taxes to bolster health sector funding. — @nyeve14