Team set for Russia ahead of Mbare project

Construction of a temporary structure to accommodate traders in Mbare is expected to be complete before year-end

Nyore Madzianike

A HIGH-LEVEL delegation comprising Government officials and engineers is scheduled to travel to Russia soon to learn about the development and operation of modern markets, then replicate these best practices in the construction of the new Mbare Musika in Harare.

The old market was gutted by fire in October, with close to US$5 million worth of valuables lost in the inferno.

President Mnangagwa declared a State of Disaster after the incident, which also marked the birth of the new market.

Masimba Holdings is constructing the modern Mbare market.

Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe told The Sunday Mail that the visit to Russia is in line with the country’s vision to modernise the economy.

“The Government appointed Masimba Holdings as the investor in the transformation of the Mbare Traders Market. We directed the developer that he must come up with a modern design.

“We want to put a three or four-storey structure because the people in that traders’ market trade in various products . . .

“So, coming up with a modern market, according to global trends and the president’s vision . . . is what we are working on. The vision . . . informs us that we must develop our country to global trends and in the global world, there are other countries like the Russian Federation that have developed markets to the highest level . . .

“So, we were directed by His Excellency to go there, to lead the delegation of ministers and technical team, including the developers and the traders themselves, to go to the Russian Federation and go and share the experience with them, learn from them, look at their markets and see how best we can come up with designs that conform to global standards,” he said.

Minister Garwe said a temporary structure will be built to accommodate traders when the new market is being developed.

Masimba Holdings chief executive officer Engineer Fungai Matahwa revealed that the structure will be complete and ready for use before Christmas Day.

“Progress is going well. We have finished all the earthworks and we have done all the concrete works for the foundations and footings. The steel is 60 percent fabricated.

“We should be starting to erect the structure next week (this week) so that by Christmas our traders will be using it,” he said.