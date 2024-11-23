Source: Technology complicates police investigations –Newsday Zimbabwe

From right Detective William Gwesu, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, Commissioner Jealous Nyabasa, Business Against Crime Forum of Zimbabwe chairperson Lovemore Ncube, Detectives Donalbain Matambo and Tinashe Nayamayaro

MODERN policing has become increasingly complicated, with criminals adopting a basket of information communication technologies to derail investigations, police have said.

This came out during the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) 2024 awards of excellence in policing held at CID Headquarters in Harare yesterday.

Dozens of police detectives were rewarded for excellence in cracking down on cases of robberies, murder, fraud and other crimes.

Chief director CID Commissioner Jealousy Nyabasa said crime had become more sophisticated and difficult to manage owing to use of technology.

“From the onset, may I take this opportunity to inform you all that the modern policing environment has become dynamic and replete with challenges spawned by technology and the general appetite towards criminal tendencies which has made crime more sophisticated, heinous and far reaching,” Nyabasa, who was the guest of honour, said.

“The net effect of these developments has been that it has become more and more difficult to manage, investigate and has resulted in increased impact on society.

“This requires the police to be more agile, innovative and resourceful when dealing with crime.”

Nyabasa implored other stakeholders to partner police in fighting crime.

“This is key given that most, if not all, cases that we handle as CID require team effort and an effective systems approach,” he said.

Business Against Crime Forum of Zimbabwe (BACFOZ), reaffirmed commitment to support police in fighting crimes.

“As the business community, we stand to lose out if the country becomes crime laden, hence the need to make an effort towards addressing the malady of crime,” BACFOZ chairperson Lovemore Ncube said.

Harare CID Homicide officers were rewarded for the first position for excellence in the second quarter after they cracked down on robbers involved in the robbery that occurred at Quest Financial Services earlier this year, getting away with cash and goods valued at US$720 000.

Detectives Donalbain Mutambo, William Hwesu, Tinashe Nyamayaro were awarded the second position during the same quarter for exposing criminals who defrauded Delatfin.