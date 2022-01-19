Source: Teen in court for sodomy – NewsDay Zimbabwe

By Trevor Mutsvairo

AN 18-year-old suspected paedophile appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday facing aggravated indecent assault charges.

Magistrate Yeukai Dzuda remanded Devine Ganje out of custody to January 31 for indecently assaulting a seven-year-old boy.

The court heard that on September 16, 2021 at around 3pm, the minor went to Ganje’s house to watch television.

Ganje enticed the minor to enter his bedroom and indecently assaulted him.

After the act, he allegedly threatened the minor not to tell anyone, but the matter came to light when the minor’s mother saw blood stains on his clothes.

The minor told her what had happened, leading to Ganje’s arrest. Shepherd Makonde represented the State.