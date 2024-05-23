Source: Teenager kills 4-year-old brother for walking slowly -Newsday Zimbabwe

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe, the accused repeatedly assaulted the toddler all over the body accusing him of delaying them.

A 13-year-old minor from the Chivi area in Masvingo appeared in court recently for fatally assaulting his four-year-old brother to death,accusing him of walking slowly.

The State alleges that on May 5, 2024, the informant left the four-year-old boy in the care of the accused person who is his brother.

The accused and his brother later decided to go on a fishing expedition along a nearby river. On their way back home, the minor could not keep pace with the elder brother, which enraged the latter.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe, the accused repeatedly assaulted the toddler all over the body accusing him of delaying them.

“When the accused realized that the now deceased was losing consciousness, he quickly carried him on his back and rushed home where he tried to feed him with porridge but he could not eat as he was now unconscious,” the NPAZ said in a statement.

After realising that he had killed his brother, he laid him on the floor and fled.

The matter was reported by an informant who found the now deceased’s body when she returned home.

The accused was remanded in the custody of the Department of Social Welfare to June 28, 2024.