Source: Telecel employees declare incapacitation –Newsday Zimbabwe

Telecel Zimbabwe

TELECEL Zimbabwe employees have declared incapacitation, citing the country’s deteriorating economic situation which has seen them failing to afford transport fares to and from work.

Speaking on behalf of workers, Business, Communications and Allied Workers Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general David Mhambare said the welfare of the Telecel employees was worrying.

“We are worried as a union because workers have been reduced to destitutes as management has failed to find solutions to the challenges bedevilling the company.

“Workers are resigning in numbers and most have resorted to resigning and signing six-month contracts so that they get terminal benefits and pension from Zimnat,” Mhambare said.

He added that the lowest-paid employee was getting $70 000 plus US$100 transport, which is paid weekly.

“The salaries are not economic and are meaningless in light of the current hyperinflation environment,” he said.

The Telecel employees declared incapacitation in a letter copied to the Allied Workers Union by a member of the workers’ committee.

“This letter serves to advise that with effect from June 8, employees will not be able to report for duty as they have stated that they no longer have transport money and have fallen into serious arrears as there is no salary being paid.

“They regret to advise that they have exhausted all avenues for borrowing money for transport and basic living expenses. Staff are stating that, until remuneration issues have been resolved, they cannot afford to come to work,” the letter partly read.

“Staff regrets to state the fact that, as much as they have been very loyal to the company, and continue to report for work religiously using borrowed funds, they are in a very deep financial crisis.”