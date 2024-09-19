Source: TelOne dials Starlink to plug digital gap –Newsday Zimbabwe

TELONE (Private) Limited has been authorised to be an official Starlink reseller in Zimbabwe as the State-owned telecommunications firm seeks to expand reliable and high-quality internet access across the country.

The Starlink service went live in the country recently in a move set to shake up the local information and communication technology sector.

Starlink’s Low Earth Orbit satellite technology offers high-speed internet access crucial for bridging the digital divide, especially in underserved and remote communities.

“By leveraging on Starlink’s global satellite network, TelOne will be able to deliver enhanced connectivity solutions for enterprise clients. This is additional to other connectivity solutions that TelOne is already offering on fibre, 4G LTE and satellite (geostationary) for enterprise, wholesale and consumer market segments. Data Centre, Cloud solutions and cyber security services are key offerings that complement our connectivity solutions,” TelOne chief executive officer Lawrence Nkala said.

“TelOne has always been active in the satellite space for years and the latest partnership shows that the company embraces new technologies as they are rolled out.”

With this authorisation, TelOne is now empowered to finalise and operationalise its agreement with Starlink.

“This means we will be able to pre-register enterprise clients on Starlink through TelOne and provide an end-to-end solution including kits, installation and monthly subscription payments,” Nkala said.

He said the company was “excited” about the possibilities this will bring to both urban and underserved areas, ensuring that no one and no place is left behind in the digital age.

“Under this partnership, we will be focusing on the enterprise clients and further information will be communicated as the product is rolled out onto the market,” Nkala said.