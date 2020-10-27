Harare – Temba Mliswa, the independent member of parliament for Norton, was arrested this morning, according to informed sources here.

Source: Temba Mliswa arrested – The Zimbabwean

However, we have not been able to independently verify this report but some of his constituents have been tweeting about it this morning.

Mliswa sent a letter to President Mnangagwa, his deputies and several prominent government officials asking them to investigate the police Commissioner-General, Godwin Matanga for corruption involving the purchase of several cars.

More later….