Temba Mliswa arrested

0

Harare – Temba Mliswa, the independent member of parliament for Norton, was arrested this morning, according to informed sources here.

Source: Temba Mliswa arrested – The Zimbabwean

However, we have not been able to independently verify this report but some of his constituents have been tweeting about it this morning.

Mliswa sent a letter to President Mnangagwa, his deputies and several prominent government officials asking them to investigate the police Commissioner-General, Godwin Matanga for corruption involving the purchase of several cars.

More later….

Related posts:

  1. Probe Matanga for corruption: Mliswa
  2. Stiffer conditions to pass roadblocks
  3. Mudzi gold claim fight takes new twist
  4. Matanga pays for ZRP’s misdemeanors
  5. SB Moyo speaks on Tripartite agreement
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *