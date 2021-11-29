Source: Ten Ethiopians nabbed for illegal entry | The Herald

Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau

Ten illegal immigrants from Ethiopia have been arrested in Kariba after crossing into the country through the lower part of the Zambezi River.

The Ethiopian nationals whose ages range between 17 and 26 years were arrested in Kariba’s Heights suburb by the police and immigration officials following a tip off.

They have since appeared before a Kariba magistrate who gave them a suspended sentence for contravening the Immigration Act through entry by evasion.

Chief immigration officer Mr Joshua Chibundu confirmed the arrests saying they would be transported to Harare through the prison system ahead of deportation.

“We confirm the arrest of 10 male Ethiopian nationals in Kariba around 6pm on Thursday,” said Mr Chibundu.

“They had just entered the country illegally through a point on the lower part of the Zambezi River. It seems they were enroute to South Africa.”