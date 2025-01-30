Source: The 2030 Mantra: A Betrayal of the Will of the People
For the past six months, there have been intensified calls for the extension of President Mnangagwa’s two-term tenure, which is due to end in 2028. Initially, ZANU-PF provincial structures pushed the agenda to amend Section 91 (2) of the Constitution to remove the mandatory two-term limit. While President Mnangagwa initially refuted these bids and affirmed his commitment to the constitutional provisions, emphasizing his adherence to the law, recent developments have sparked renewed calls from both ruling party members and opposition figures in Parliament for postponing the 2028 elections.The Forum firmly believes that any attempt to amend the Constitution or delay Presidential elections fundamentally undermines the principles of democracy and the rule of law. The Constitution is the supreme law of the land and represents the collective will of the Zimbabwean people. The two-term limit enshrined in it is designed to promote political renewal, prevent entrenchment of power, and safeguard against authoritarianism. Any alterations to these provisions without broad-based public consultations would set a dangerous precedent and severely erode the country’s constitutional democracy.
This move risks deepening the already existing trust deficit between the state and its citizens. Zimbabwe is currently facing numerous socio-economic challenges, including high unemployment, inflation, and a deteriorating healthcare system. Rather than addressing these pressing issues, the government’s focus on extending presidential power appears to prioritize political interests over the needs of the population. Such actions further alienate citizens, weaken the social contract, and contribute to instability.
Furthermore, postponing elections or tampering with constitutional provisions sends a clear message to citizens that their voices and votes are secondary to political expediency. This undermines democratic accountability and threatens the integrity of the electoral process, which is essential to any functioning democracy.
In conclusion, the Forum calls on all stakeholders to respect the sanctity of the Constitution and prioritize the interests of the Zimbabwean people. The extension of presidential tenure, whether through postponing elections or amending the Constitution, is an affront to democracy and the rule of law. It is imperative that the will of the people, as expressed in the Constitution, be upheld to ensure Zimbabwe’s stability and prosperity.
