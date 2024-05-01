The Best Affiliate Program for Betting in Africa

PariPesa is a relatively young bookmaker that is rapidly growing and has become one of the leaders in the African market. By the end of 2022, the number of users had reached 1,000,000.

Affiliate marketing is a mutually beneficial and standardized model. With the best betting Affiliate Program in Africa from PariPesa, you don’t need to exert much effort to start making money online. Just follow the instructions!

Why PariPesa is the Best Betting Affiliate Program in Africa?

There are plenty of reasons:

Fast account approval. You’ll be contacted within 24 hours after submitting your application. Strict traffic source control. PariPesa is an authoritative company that engages only in quality promotion. Live online statistics. Statistics in your dashboard are updated every minute. Timely payouts. The company understands the importance of quick payments, so all payments are made within agreed-upon timelines. Personal account manager. Continuous support and answers to advertising questions 24/7. A variety of advertising formats. A team of designers works on creatives, so you can get any design solutions suitable for your audience.

As you can see, PariPesa is interested in the earnings and development of its partners.

How to Become a Participant in PariPesa’s Affiliate Program in Africa?

Starting work with the best affiliate program for betting, PariPesa, is very easy. Just follow a few simple steps on the PariPesa website:

Register on the PariPesa website. Fill out the form, providing information such as username, password, language, payment method, etc. Choose your earning model. Evaluate all available formats and select the most suitable one for you. Accept the terms of the PariPesa affiliate program. Carefully read the rules before agreeing to the site’s terms.

You’ll immediately start earning through the affiliate program by completing these three steps.

Types of Betting Affiliate Programs

Each program has its own features:

Payment for each new player who visits the site. Commissions based on revenues from referred users. A combination of both types of affiliate programs.

Also, don’t forget that the contact center specialists can tailor an individual program specifically for you. Visit the website and choose a profitable affiliate program in Africa!

How to Get Clients in Betting Affiliate Programs?

To start your journey with the PariPesa partnership in Africa, you need to find new users who will join the website and place bets. You can attract new customers through your referral links or by offering them promo codes. If you know your target audience, you already understand that players (those betting on sports and those playing casino games) love promotional offers.

Next, let’s discuss in detail how you can attract new users using a promo code.

Create a Promo Code Right in Your Account

Choose from the options:

Offer the coupon code to new users, and it will attach the player to you for earning referral money.

Use the promo code to gather more bonus offers and make them more appealing to new players.

PariPesa is one of the best affiliate programs offering lucrative bonuses to visitors.

Referral Links

Working with referral links is simple. Just create unique links in your account that will lead to PariPesa and distribute them online. The links will also be tracked in your account so you can see all interactions and new users coming through them.

How to Withdraw Your Earnings from PariPesa Partners?

PariPesa is one of the highest-paying casino affiliate programs, so it’s important to be able to withdraw your earnings easily. The minimum withdrawal amount is $30.

There are numerous payment methods that will suit everyone—from e-wallets to cryptocurrency solutions. You can receive your earnings from betting affiliate programs using Neteller, Ecopayz, bank transfers, and other methods.

The key to partnering with PariPesa is the absence of risks. You don’t pay a cent to participate, but in return, you get huge opportunities. Your betting earnings can easily reach four and even five-digit figures if you attract good traffic!