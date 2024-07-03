The best travel destinations for this summer

The summer is finally within reach and millions of people worldwide are once again looking for great summer travel destinations. The sheer number of options can be overwhelming even for seasoned travelers as you have the options of city breaks and sunny beach breaks. Finding the right destination will be the highlight of many people’s year.

Find inspiration below as we unpack the best travel destinations for the summer 2024.

Las Vegas, USA

The US city Las Vegas is known worldwide as a magical place with luxurious casinos, fountains and non-stop entertainment in the middle of the Nevada Desert. The casinos are vast and fun entertainment palaces that transport visitors to places such as Egypt and Venice through themes games playing bingo and slots. While Las Vegas is suitable for all travelers, it has a special place in the hearts of individuals who enjoy playing bingo with Jackpotjoy. Las Vegas is also a good location for visiting the famous Grand Canyon and other natural wonders.

Vienna, Austria

The Austrian capital Vienna is an Eldorado for people who enjoy high-class architecture, music, cafés, restaurant and culture. The vast and opulent Schönbrunn and Hoffburg palaces remind visitors of the city’s former imperial glory. The famous St. Stephan’s Cathedral in the city center is a symbol of Vienna and attracts large number of tourists every summer. Vienna is also surrounded by beautiful nature and can be combined with visits to the scenic Austrian Alps.

Krakow, Poland

The Polish city of Krakow is a true Eastern European gem that deserves more attention than it receives. Krakow has a beautiful and well-preserved old city with stunning architecture and one of Europe’s largest squares. The Polish cuisine is both excellent and different compared to mainstream Western food. Krakow is a fascinating destination for history buffs with the former royal Wawel castle and other historical sites. Krakow also offers day-trips to the famous salt mines as well as the infamous Nazi death camp Auschwitz. Last but not least, Poland is quite cheap compared to Western destinations, offering good value for your money.

Venice, Italy

The magical Italian city of Venice ranks among the best and most popular summer destinations. The iconic canals with the gondolas truly make the city stand out compared to any other city in the world. The city’s famous St. Mark’s Square with its architectural splendor is a visual feast for millions of visitors. No visit to Italy is complete without trying out the amazing local cuisine including probably the best pizzas in the world. For an extended stay in Italy, consider combining Venice with other great cities such as Florence, Milan and Rome.

Copenhagen, Denmark

The Danish capital Copenhagen is one of Europe’s most charming and beautiful cities. It seamlessly blends well-preserved old history with cutting-edge technology. Copenhagen is a compact and very walkable city, making it an ideal summer destination. The famous Tivoli Gardens is one of the world’s oldest amusement parks and truly worth a visit. Copenhagen also offers great beaches, beautiful parks and stunning nature. Finally, Copenhagen’s moderate temperatures make it an attractive destination for people who seek to escape the summer heat.

Barcelona, Spain

Spain ranks among the most popular travel destinations in the world. The city of Barcelona is one of the best destinations under the Spanish summer sun. Situated on the Mediterranean coast, Barcelona offers great beaches, impressive architecture and a relaxed Spanish attitude to life. The city’s visually stunning La Rambla boulevard is one of the most famous streets in Europe. Barcelona is also a magnet for soccer fans with FC Barcelona ranking among the best soccer clubs in the world.

Greek Islands

Greece is a classic and beloved summer travel destination. While the capital Athens is worth a visit, the Greek islands attract large number of tourists with their beautiful beaches, great food and Greek hospitality. Popular Greek island destinations include Rhodes, Crete, Corfu and Santorini. Due to their proximity, several of the Greek islands can be combined with a visit to neighboring Turkey. Greece is also a quite cheap destination compared to Western Europe or the United States.

Southern France

While Paris is visually stunning, it can be a quite hectic destination in the summer. It is therefore a good option to head south to the French Riviera on the Mediterranean. The southern part of France has plenty to offer in terms of culture, food and nature with beautiful cities such as Nice, Cannes and Saint-Tropez. Southern France is also an ideal destination for visiting the tiny state of Monaco or the charming neighbor Italy.

Conclusion

Many people are traditionally looking for attractive summer travel destinations. Las Vegas is a unique city of casinos and entertainment that everyone should visit at least once. Other great destinations are Vienna, Venice, Barcelona and southern France. Charming Krakow and the sun-drenched Greek islands will attract budget-conscious travelers. Denmark’s beautiful capital Copenhagen offers stunning architecture, Scandinavian charm and pleasant summer temperatures that will appeal to many visitors.