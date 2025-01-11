The fate of illegal miners: From searching for gold to being sought after

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

People gather for the search of three artisanal miners who are believed to have been trapped in a disused gold mine in the Makaha area of Mudzi District in Mashonaland East

Victor Maphosa, Mashonaland East Bureau

The search for gold, a precious metal, has turned into a nightmare for three Gokwe relatives, after the shaft they had just entered, collapsed due to heavy rains, burying them alive.

The incident occurred on Friday last week in the Makaha area in Mudzi just behind Mutondo Business Centre.

Initially, the four entered the shaft to prospect for gold ore, but one of them suddenly got sick and decided to climb up the shaft towards the entrance and slept.

The team was not aware that as soon as they disappeared into the shaft, there was a heavy downpour outside, with the flowing water flooding the shaft.

The shaft eventually curved in, trapping the three artisanal miners inside its bowels. The one who had complained of side pains and climbed up the shaft to rest, escaped.

However, his brother, cousin and friend are still trapped inside the 80-metre-deep shaft.

From searching for gold, they are now being sought after, such is the life of an artisanal miner.

Efforts to rescue the trapped men are still under way with the community optimistic of a breakthrough.

Reports are that the three artisanal miners are from Nembudziya, in Gokwe, Midlands Province and they had travelled to Makaha to prospect.

The three trapped underground are Earnmore Mahachi, Clever Taruona and Daniel Musasu.

When The Herald visited the site, scores of Makaha community members were gathered while some workers from neighbouring gold mines were busy working in the shaft in a bid to locate the three.

Relatives of the trapped men, who include the father of Clever and Phillemon Taruona as well as the mother of Earnmore Mahachi were also at the site to give a hand in the search for their loved ones.

Nokutenda Magwenzi, the wife of Clever Taruona, said her prayer was to see her husband.

“It was around 10pm on that day when my husband, as usual, told me that he was going to work. He left and I went to sleep.

“Around 2am the next day, I was awakened by a phone call from his young brother Phillemon asking if my husband had returned home. I

“ told him that he was not yet back. That is when he told me that the shaft they had entered had collapsed. That is how I got to know of this disaster.

“We then came to this place as from that day and up to now the search is going on.

“My wish is to just see my husband. This is my prayer. I want to see him. Just to see him out of this,” Magwenzi said.

Ms Hilda Taruona, sister to Clever said they were hopeful.

“As a parent, I am hopeful that we will find the trapped miners. What is happening to them under the ground is known by God.

“We only want to find them, whether they are alive or not, is up to God. All that we pray for is for us to find them.

‘‘We are thankful to everyone who is contributing to ensure that we find them.

“Clever is the first born in my family. And Musasu is our neighbour back in Gokwe.

“Mahachi is my son and he is my first born. It is hard for us as a family but we need to be strong as we search for them.

“I know that on our own, especially as a woman, could not go down into the shaft, so I want to appreciate all those who are going inside there in search of our loved ones.

“They are sacrificing a lot and we do not have enough words to thank them. We remain hopeful. I pray that I will be able to see my son again. I want to find him.”

Phillemon Taruona, who escaped the disaster, narrated the ordeal.

“It was on Friday last week during the night and the four of us went into the shaft.

“While inside, I started having some side pains and I told my colleagues that I was suddenly not feeling well.

“They told me to go up the shaft near the entrance. While there, I decided to sleep.

“I slept for almost three hours and I was awakened by some coldness after my clothes were drenched in water. I quickly surveyed the area and discovered that there was a lot of water already flowing inside the shaft.

“I then called out to my colleagues but no one answered, there was no response at all. There was darkness all over.

“There was a lot of water pouring inside the shaft and I quickly made my way out. That is when I discovered that there had been heavy rains.

“I quickly ran and called others, informing them of the calamity. When I came back to the shaft, all the water which had accumulated at one of the ponds nearby had already disappeared into the shaft.

“I started wondering if my colleagues were safe,” he said.

Mr Taruona said efforts to locate them that night were fruitless and they continued at daybreak.

“The next morning, we continued with the search but to no avail. And the next day more people and assistance started to be brought here and from then the search has continued.

“With the efforts being put here, I am sure we will find them, I am hopeful.”

An artisanal miner from the same area, only identified as Wasu who is also assisting with the search said it is not advisable to work in the shaft during the rainy season.

“We are pained that some of us are still trapped underground in this shaft. We are working round the clock to find them and we will not tire.

“We have since stopped working in our mines so that we join forces in a bid to find the trapped people.

“I have some advice for other artisanal miners. Please, let us put our safety first.

“It is not proper to be seen working inside a shaft especially when it is raining like this. It is so sad that we have people trapped now.

“Let us consider our lives first. We are thankful to all those who are assisting in this operation.

“I encourage my colleagues to never get tired until we find our trapped comrades,” he said.

Soon after word got out about the disaster, the Department of Civil Protection for Mashonaland East Province led by the Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Mr Tavabarira Kutamahufa visited the site to assist.

Mr Kutamahufa appealed to everyone to give a hand in finding the trapped artisanal miners.

“We are here to make a combined effort to rescue the trapped people,” said Mr Kutamahufa while addressing a large crowd on site.

Chief Nechombo encouraged the community to remain vigilant and united for the best outcome.

According to ZANU PF DCC chairperson for Mudzi, who is also a miner operating near the accident scene, Cde Mudyiwa Mashonganyika, the weekend disaster is not the first at the same shaft.

“The tragedy that we are facing now is not the first one.

“Some time back, some artisanal miners were trapped underground and fortunately, we managed to rescue them.

“They came out all alive and we thank God. So now we are faced with another disaster, it is so sad that we have people who are trapped inside this shaft.

“The shaft collapsed probably due to heavy rains and we are now unsure when we will find the trapped people, however, we are optimistic of a breakthrough soon.

“We have received assistance from other big miners from Makaha and we are thankful for that.”

Despite continuous efforts by the Government to educate artisanal miners on safe mining methods, Zimbabwe continues to record several deaths of artisanal miners, especially during the rainy season.