The great Real Madrid basketball team

Nobody doubts that Real Madrid is one of the most successful football teams ever. However, Real Madrid as an institution not only is very strong in football. The entity is also quite powerful in many other disciplines, with one of them being basketball.

The team was established in 1931. It is worth noting that only two years prior basketball had been introduced as a discipline into Spain, after being invented in the United States in 1891. Since that moment, the team has always been in the top division of Spanish domestic basketball.

Lots of honors

The list of honors obtained by the Real Madrid basketball team would be too long for a single article. However, there are a couple of things that can still be mentioned. First of all, it should be said that this basketball squad is one of the most powerful ones in Spain and also the rest of Europe.

Some of the teams that the team has obtained throughout its history include:

28 Spanish domestic cups;

9 European cups;

10 Euroleagues;

and many other trophies.

As it can be seen, the Real Madrid basketball team is a true powerhouse at a country and continental level.

History of the team

Ángel Cabrera is a name seen by many as the father of Spanish basketball. After discovering the sport in a trip to the United States, in 1922 he decided to establish the first amateur team in the country. The first professional competition of the sport emerged in 1929.

Basketball gained a lot of traction in Spain. For this reason, the entity quickly started to become one of the dominating forces in Spanish basketball. In the 1930s, they officially inaugurated their brand-new home stadium, which was next to the Chamartín Stadium. By the way, this was the home of the football team of Real Madrid prior to the opening of Santiago Bernabéu.

Their first title came in 1933. However, the team would begin its Golden Era in 1952. During the 1950s, Real Madrid had Santiago Saporta in their roster, who is one of the best Spanish basketball players ever. Thanks to his talent and other players, the team won multiple competitions at a domestic and continental level.

