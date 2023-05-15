Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas, commonly known as Botafogo, is a Brazilian football club based in the city of Rio de Janeiro. Visit now the website 1xBet bookmaker – sports bet online can be made now on this football team too.

The club was founded on July 1, 1894, and is one of the oldest and most traditional football clubs in Brazil.

The club's home ground is the Estádio Nilton Santos, also known as the Engenhão, which has a capacity of over 46,000 spectators. Botafogo's colors are black and white, which are displayed on the club's emblem that features a white star on a black background.

The great team Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas

Botafogo has a rich history in Brazilian football, having won several national and international titles throughout its history.

Some of the competitions that the squad has won over the years include:

● the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A;

● the Copa do Brasil;

● and the Campeonato Carioca.

Botafogo has produced many legendary players over the years. Some examples include Garrincha, a two-time World Cup winner with Brazil, and Nilton Santos, who won the World Cup in 1958 and 1962. The club's fans are known as "alvinegros" and are considered some of the most passionate and loyal fans in Brazil.

A team that covers plenty of sports and has many derbies

Botafogo also has a strong tradition in other sports, including rowing, basketball, and volleyball. The club's rowing team, for example, has won several national and international titles and is considered one of the most successful rowing teams in Brazilian history.

The team plays great derbies with all other major football squads from Rio de Janeiro. They include Fluminense, Flamengo and Vasco da Gama. Out of all those squads, the derby with Flamengo tends to be considered as the most important one.

The match against Vasco da Gama has a curious aspect. This is because rather than being fierce rivals, both teams and their respective fans are considered to be quite close and friendly to each other.

