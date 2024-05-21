Source: The Herald – Breaking news.
Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau
Ashley Ndou (23) was convicted and slapped with 24 months imprisonment by acting Beitbridge regional magistrate, Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba, on Monday.
However, the six months that had been suspended on a previous charge of robbery were reinstated, leaving him with an effective 30 months to serve.
Ndou’s accomplice, Prospect Ziyengwa (27) who was found not guilty in this case, remains in custody pending trial for a case of robbery.
Prosecuting, Mrs Tsitsi Mutukwa said on Independence Day at around 9pm, Ndou , Ziyengwa and another accomplice who is still at large went to the complainant’s house armed with knives.
When Councillor Mahachi got outside, he asked the trio about their visit and one of the accused persons stabbed him with a knife on the chest.
The complainant fought back but was overpowered by the trio as they stabbed him with knives.
Ndou and his accomplices later disappeared into the darkness.
He was rushed to the local hospital for medical attention and the matter was reported to the police, leadinv to Ndou and Ziyengwa’s arrest a few days later.
