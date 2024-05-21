Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

One of the two Beitbridge men who were recently arrested for attempting to kill Ward 3 Councillor, Mr Takavingei Mahachi, has been jailed for an effective two and half years.

Ashley Ndou (23) was convicted and slapped with 24 months imprisonment by acting Beitbridge regional magistrate, Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba, on Monday.

However, the six months that had been suspended on a previous charge of robbery were reinstated, leaving him with an effective 30 months to serve.

Ndou’s accomplice, Prospect Ziyengwa (27) who was found not guilty in this case, remains in custody pending trial for a case of robbery.

Prosecuting, Mrs Tsitsi Mutukwa said on Independence Day at around 9pm, Ndou , Ziyengwa and another accomplice who is still at large went to the complainant’s house armed with knives.

They were spotted by another resident.

When Councillor Mahachi got outside, he asked the trio about their visit and one of the accused persons stabbed him with a knife on the chest.

The complainant fought back but was overpowered by the trio as they stabbed him with knives.

Ndou and his accomplices later disappeared into the darkness.

As a result of the attack, the complainant sustained some wounds on the chest and left arm.

He was rushed to the local hospital for medical attention and the matter was reported to the police, leadinv to Ndou and Ziyengwa’s arrest a few days later.