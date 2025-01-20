Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo

Remember Deketeke, Herald Reporter

MORE than 3 000 cases of alleged abuse of the civil servants vehicle rebate scheme are under investigation, with 34 individuals already convicted, as authorities intensify efforts to clamp down on unscrupulous people exploiting the system.

The crackdown, which seeks to ensure compliance with procedures and combat corruption, follows alarming reports that many beneficiaries have used counterfeit rebate letters to unlawfully import vehicles.

Designed to assist long-serving civil servants in buying cars for personal use, the vehicle rebate scheme has become a target for abuse.

In an interview, Prosecutor-General Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo said they were targeting those who abused the rebate scheme.

She emphasised the Government’s commitment to recovering taxpayers’ money and preventing its future misuse.

Justice Matanda-Moyo added that measures have been implemented to ensure that perpetrators do not go unpunished.

“My office does not tolerate any form of corruption, and currently, six prosecutors are in court for accepting bribes.

“This should serve as a warning to anyone who thinks they can evade justice,” she said.

Head of the Asset and Forfeiture Unit in the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe, Mr Chris Mutangadura, confirmed that 3 000 cases are under investigation, with 34 cases already prosecuted.

“Yes, more cases are set to emerge, and we are committed to pursuing everyone involved in such fraudulent activities to ensure that those who participated are brought before the courts,” he said.

Mr Mutangadura said property belonging to individuals found guilty will be forfeited to the State. This includes five individuals who were allegedly involved in illegal importation of cars.

At the centre of the scandal are Tambudzayi Yvone Musoni, Tapiwa Gono, Maxwell Mukaro, Demetrio Manhango, and Dilan Chigama.

A statement issued by the NPA last week revealed that Tapiwa Gono unlawfully imported a Nissan Note (registration number AGC2772) using the details of a civil servant.

This was done under the guise of being a trainee nurse, using a counterfeit rebate letter that bore the reference for Trust Gave, causing a loss of US$4 128 to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra).

Another significant case involves Elvis Murauro, who bought a Honda Fit unlawfully which was imported by Maxwell Mukaro.

Mukaro allegedly used a rebate letter (number 9/28/3/448/21) despite having no record of applying for a rebate at the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion.

This led to a loss of ZWL396 935.19 for Zimra.

Further, Demetrio Manhango illegally imported another Honda Fit (registration number AGC1714) using the civil servant rebate scheme.

He exploited a rebate letter (number 9/28/3-4463/22) belonging to one Alice Benhura, resulting in a loss of ZWL2 656 630.25 to Zimra.

The case of Tambudzayi Yvonne Musoni highlights the extent of the abuse.

A former employee at Zimra, she allegedly hacked her boss’s electronic signature to fraudulently approve the importation of more than 400 vehicles into Zimbabwe under the civil servants’ rebate scheme.

This incident raises serious questions about the integrity of the systems in place to regulate such activities.

The NPAZ says it is actively working to recover funds lost due to these fraudulent activities.

“We are going after those who abused the rebate scheme to recover all losses that resulted from their actions,” said Justice Matanda-Moyo.

She reiterated the importance of accountability in Government operations, saying the fight against corruption remains a top priority.

The vehicle rebate scheme was originally established to provide civil servants with an opportunity to buy vehicles at a lower cost, facilitating personal transportation and improving their quality of life.

However, the rampant abuse of the programme has not only undermined its purpose, but also resulted in significant losses to the Government.

A joint operation by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and Zimra has revealed that over 3 000 vehicles were illegally imported through the abuse of tax rebates introduced for civil servants in 2019.

The extensive investigation demonstrates the scale of the problem and the need for stringent measures to prevent future abuses.

Mr Mutangadura said as authorities continue to uncover more fraudulent activities, the prospect of further prosecutions looms large.

“We are determined to ensure that anyone involved in these activities is brought to justice,” he said.

Mr Mutangadura emphasised that Government is committed to restoring public trust and integrity in the operations of the civil service.

In light of these developments, the Government is now focusing on implementing stricter regulations and oversight mechanisms to prevent similar abuses in future.

The NPAZ is working closely with Zimra and other relevant agencies to enhance monitoring and enforcement capabilities.