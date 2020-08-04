The zimbabwelivesmatter campaign is gathering support from the newly-inaugurated president of Malawi to international pop stars and sportspersons and politicians in the region.
The Malawian leader, Lazarus Chakwera has become the first SADC PRESIDENT to support the campaign.
British pop singer Adele and footballer Cristiano Ronaldo have also tweeted their support. Politicians across the political decide in South Africa have also tweeted in support of the campaign.
Below are some of the tweets.
