The Zimbabwelivesmatter campaign is gathering support 

0

The zimbabwelivesmatter campaign is gathering support from the newly-inaugurated president of Malawi to international pop stars and sportspersons and politicians in the region.

Source: The Zimbabwelivesmatter campaign is gathering support – The Zimbabwean

The Malawian leader, Lazarus Chakwera has become the first SADC PRESIDENT to support the campaign.
British pop singer Adele and footballer Cristiano Ronaldo have also tweeted their support. Politicians across the political decide in South Africa have also tweeted in support of the campaign.
Below are some of the tweets.

Related posts:

  1. The raising of Lazarus – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary
  2. ED forcing us to dialogue: Chamisa
  3. Malawi envoy speaks on new admin
  4. After historic election, what next for Malawi?
  5. Social media campaign targets Zimbabwe crackdown on anticorruption activists 
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *