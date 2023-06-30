Source: ‘There’s still time to resolve nomination disputes’ –Newsday Zimbabwe

File pic:

LEGAL think-tank Veritas says there is still enough time for the courts to resolve electoral disputes arising from the just-ended nomination process, where some aspiring candidates complained of being unfairly turned away.

Veritas representative Brian Crozier made the remarks in response to a case where the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) rejected nomination papers of several aspiring candidates among them presidential, parliamentary and council nominees.

“Vetting papers are not printed out until shortly before polling day, which is surely towards the end of August. So it’s a long period for the courts to sort things out,” Crozier said.

He said the uncertainty surrounding the rejected candidates was not good for the credibility of the polls.

Zec cleared 11 presidential candidates to contest in the August 23 elections.

Zec deputy chairperson Rodney Kiwa said 10 other presidential aspirants were rejected after they either failed to raise the required US$20 000 nomination fees or obtain enough nominations from registered voters.

Opposition United Zimbabwe Alliance party leader Elisabeth Valerio has since dragged Zec to the court challenging its decision to reject her papers.

There is also trouble in the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) over double candidacy, with the party now threatening to withdraw “impostors’” candidature.

“The CCC needs to do its due diligence and make sure that the people who are standing for election are who they say they are,” Crozier said.

“How on earth could it have arisen that the nomination courts accept two or more candidates for one position? It’s now up to CCC to persuade them to stand down.”