Source: Thieving Gweru cop denied bail –Newsday Zimbabwe

A GWERU-BASED policeman who allegedly stole copper cables from President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Precabe Farm in Sherwood, Kwekwe, has been denied bail.

Musa Mukuli, a constable at Nehanda Police Station in Gweru, on Wednesday appeared before Kwekwe magistrate Samkelisiwe Gumbo facing a charge of theft and another of contravening the Electricity Act.

Gumbo denied Mukuli bail before postponing the matter to October 5.

Allegations are that on September 14 at around 11pm, Mukuli connived with three other suspects to steal solar panels from a farm next to Mnangagwa’s.

Mukuli’s accomplices, Brandon Ncube, William Wurayayi and one Jameson, are all still at large.

The court heard that the accused persons went to Brownland Estate, where they allegedly stole three solar panels supplying power to a borehole before hiding them in a nearby bush.

It is further alleged the gang was spotted travelling in a silver Honda Fit by security personnel at Precabe Farm.

The other three ran away, leaving behind Mukuli who was subsequently arrested.

Investigations led to the recovery of the solar panels.

The court further heard that during investigations, a water pump attendant at Precabe Farm, Liberty Zunga, identified Mukuli as one of the people who had stolen copper cables at the farm on September 7.

On the said date, Mukuli together with the three who are on the run, allegedly went to Precabe Farm pumphouse near Munyati River and stole copper cables.

The four allegedly cut and stole armoured cables connecting the transformer to the pump.

It is alleged that the suspects pulled the cables to a nearby field, where they peeled off the insulation rubbers to access the copper cables.

They were, however, spotted by Lunga, who was conducting perimeter checks at the pumphouse.

Lunga allegedly caught Mukuli and the two wrestled. Mukuli overpowered Lunga and made good his escape by disappearing into the darkness.