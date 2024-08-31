Source: Thorngrove Hospital receives 60 bed sheets from ongoing community support – #Asakhe – CITE

By Ndumiso Tshuma

Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bulawayo received a generous donation of 60 bed sheets on Thursday as part of a community initiative to improve patient comfort and care.

The donation, facilitated through collaborative networking with partners abroad, underscores the ongoing commitment of local and international communities to support local healthcare facilities.

Director of Housing and Community Services, Dictor Khumalo, expressed gratitude for the donation, which was organised by a team of associates in Australia under the name Sakheleni Bomdeni.

“Through this collaboration with our colleagues in Australia, we have managed to get resources with this donation. It is not the first time that Sakheleni Bomdeni have touched souls in this facility. During the Covid-19 era they heard our pleas and also assisted us with personal protective materials and equipment,” Khumalo said.

Khumalo also acknowledged the instrumental role of Phillip Nduku, now based in Australia and formerly affiliated with Bulawayo City Council (BCC) in coordinating the ‘significant’ donation.

“Phillip Nduku once worked at BCC and we are grateful for his continued support. We are very grateful for this donation of 60 bed sheets and we believe this donation will improve the conditions of patients here in this facility,” said Khumalo, who stressed on the importance of improving conditions for patients seeking treatment at the hospital.

Given Thorngroove’s specialisation in infectious diseases management, Khumalo stated the critical need for quality care to facilitate patients’ recovery journeys effectively.

“This hospital caters for infectious diseases, so it is important that the patients get the proper treatment and have it effectively so that goes a long way. Our role is to make sure that the donation gets to its destination, and we have achieved what we have been asked to do,” said Khumalo.

Ward 23 councillor Ntombizodwa Khumalo, the Health, Housing and Education Committee chairperson emphasised on the broader impact of the donation, saying its significance was not only for Thorngrove Hospital but for all Bulawayo residents.

“This donation is going to help our patients. This donation is not only for Thorngrove Hospital but for all the residents in Bulawayo who come to Thorngrove in Bulawayo. A clean environment motivates the patient and if you are in a very clean environment, you can easily recover from the disease you have” said the councillor.

Assistant Director of Health Care and Services at Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital, Dr Mbusi Falayi, said the institution was critical in managing infectious diseases and had done so in warding off Covid-19, Cholera, and Tuberculosis(TB).

“This donation is going to go a very long way, not only for the patients but also for the members of staff , because it makes it easier for them to make nursing care very attractive,” said Dr Falayi.