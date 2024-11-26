Source: Three arrested in Feruka pipeline theft -Newsday Zimbabwe

The complainant was Petrozim Line, a subsidiary of the National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe, which was represented by Elton Mangombe, its risk and loss control officer.

Three suspects were yesterday arraigned before Harare magistrate Apollonia Marutya facing charges of stealing 5 000 litres of diesel from the Feruka pipeline.

Marutya postponed the matter against Liberty Munyaradzi (34), Clementine Sikoti (39) and Itai Ndlovu (43) to Friday this week for bail application.

Prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi alleged that on November 17 this year, Munyaradzi, Sikoti and Ndlovu, in the company of Clementine Sikoto and one Tawanda, who are still at large, blew a hole in the pipeline near Diggleford Primary School in Marondera.

They installed a valve and siphoned off 5 000 litres of diesel and put them into the plastic containers and drove away.

A team from the Noczim control room detected the leakage and a reaction team came across the accused persons.

Some of the suspects were apprehended and others fled.