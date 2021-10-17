Source: Three gold panners die at Jumbo mine – The Standard

By SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

THREE illegal gold miners died on Friday after they inhaled toxic gases at Mazowe Mine, popularly known as Jumbo Mine.

Witnesses said the bodies of the three miners were retrieved yesterday, but police were yet to identify the victims.

“Three bodies were retrieved from a disused shaft. The deceased inhaled toxic gases and died but police are yet to name the victims,” a local villager, Sarah Humwe said.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Milton Mundembe confirmed the incident,but said he could not provide further details as he was out of the office.