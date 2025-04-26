Source: Three journalists charged with extortion – Zimbabwe News Now

HARARE – Three journalists – Desire Tshuma (47) of Observer News, Simbarashe Sithole (36), and Gideon Madzikatidze (38) of Bulawayo24 News – have been arraigned before the Harare Magistrates’ Court on charges of extortion.

It is the State’s case that on 15 April 2025, Desire Tshuma allegedly contacted the complainant, Mr. Tafadzwa Tembura, a senior official at the Zimbabwe Copyright Centre (ZICCD), via WhatsApp using a NetOne number.

Tshuma identified himself as a journalist from Observer News and claimed to be investigating a fraud case involving Tembura and more than US$20,000 in mismanaged employee funds.

Tshuma allegedly offered not to publish the story in exchange for US$100. The complainant complied and paid the amount at a meeting along Kwame Nkrumah Avenue in central Harare.

The next day, Tshuma allegedly returned with two other journalists, Sithole and Madzikatidze, who claimed to represent Bulawayo24 News. The complainant was pressured to buy them lunch and again coerced into paying another US$100, bringing the total paid to US$200.

On 16 April, Tshuma arranged yet another meeting under the pretext of getting the complainant’s side of the story. However, the tone of the meeting remained coercive.

On 22 April, Sithole allegedly sent a WhatsApp message to maintain pressure, and on 23 April, Tshuma forwarded a draft article authored by Sithole and Madzikatidze. The draft contained damaging allegations and came with a warning: the story would be published if more money wasn’t paid.

The complainant then alerted the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), suspecting extortion. A sting operation was conducted, and on 23 April, all three journalists were caught red-handed accepting US$100 in trap money at the same Kwame Nkrumah Avenue location.

Each was granted US$100 bail and is expected back in court on 28 May 2025.