Three murder suspects arrested

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

In one of the cases, police arrested Trymore Tore (37) in connection with three cases of murder in which three people were found dead on February 17 at Mubairecheni Village, Chundu, Hurungwe.

Crime Reporter

Police have arrested three murder suspects in separate incidents countrywide as murder cases emanating from domestic disputes are on the rise.

In wake of the murder cases, police have urged people to respect the sanctity of life and resolve disputes amicably.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said some of the suspects have since appeared in court.

In one of the cases, police arrested Trymore Tore (37) in connection with three cases of murder in which three people were found dead on February 17 at Mubairecheni Village, Chundu, Hurungwe.

The first victim is the suspect’s wife, Moline Chibayanzara (21) who was found dead in a pit latrine with multiple injuries on the head and the body was wrapped in a blue blanket.

The second victim, a 17-year-old female who is the suspect’s niece was discovered about 60 metres from Tore’s homestead with a swollen head and a cut on the forehead.

Her body was covered with tree branches and a knife was recovered besides the corpse.

The body of the third victim, Kuwesu Musawu (53), who was the village head, was discovered buried in a shallow grave behind Tore’s house with the head decapitated and a deep cut on the neck.

“Preliminary investigations by the police suggest that the suspect and his wife were having consistent domestic disputes, which may have led to the murders.

“The suspect and his wife were allegedly heard by villagers quarrelling at their homestead on February 15, 2025. The third victim was last seen going to the suspect’s homestead to mediate on a dispute between the couple, while the second victim was last seen going to the suspect’s homestead to watch movies on 16th February 2025,” Comm Nyathi said.

Police in Masvingo arrested Joseph Dimiti (38) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Machakata Village, Soti-Source, Gutu, on February 17.

Dimiti allegedly struck his friend, Richard Takawira (35) with a hoe after accusing him of proposing love to his wife. Takawira died upon admission at a hospital in Gutu.

In a similar case that occurred in Borrowdale, Harare, on February 18, police arrested Prisca Takaza (29) in connection with the murder of husband Liberty Karikoga (40). Takaza allegedly stabbed Karikoga with a knife on the collarbone after a domestic dispute.