Source: Tiger fish tournament ready to roll -Newsday Zimbabwe

ALL is set for this year’s Kariba International Tiger Fish (KITF) tournament starting tomorrow and ending on Friday.

The weigh bay has been set and the Keepnet catch and release booths to allow anglers to log their catch were also in place.

The tournament’s marketing contractor David McAllister said all was set with the winner walking away with a brand new Isuzu truck.

“As this is a 100% catch and release tournament, the length of the fish caught are recorded on the Keepnet App by the anglers and then the results are synced with the server at the booths. The first qualifying tiger fish measuring longer than 75cm will win a brand new Isuzu V-Cross, valued at US$65 000, supplied by Auto-world,” McAllister said.

“We have introduced Sweepstakes prizes to make the tournament more exciting. An angler only needs to catch one 30cm qualifying tiger fish to be entered into the prize draws which will be held nightly. One lucky angler will walk away with a brand new Aliboats Africa boat with a motor valued at US$30 000. These boats are a new innovation in the boating arena as they are built entirely from aluminium making them stronger and lighter.”

Participants are travelling from Europe, Australia and the Sadc region.

KITFT is an annual National Angling Union of Zimbabwe-run competition which takes place on Lake Kariba every October. The fishing tournament has been held each year for over 50 years.

The rules of the competition state that the winner is the angler who lands the biggest Tiger fish weighing over 10 kilogrammes.