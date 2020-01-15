Source: Time to revive rain-making ceremonies | The Herald 15 JAN, 2020

Rain-making ceremonies such as this one were common place in days gone by. Names of such prophets as Murenga, Chaminuka and Mukwati were invoked during such ceremonies for their intersession to the Almighty God, especially in drought years

Arthur Kaseke,Correspondent

The recent dry spell, which had tale-tell signs of a severe drought, ran contrary to assurances that were given by the SADC weather experts through a communiqué issued after their meeting in Angola last year.

The regional meteorological body had predicted a normal to above normal rainfall pattern from October to December and normal to below normal rains between January and March 2020, a forecast that saw Government, the farming community and banks closing ranks in earnest preparations for the farming season.

On the other hand, the generality of the populace was ecstatic at the prospects of the normal to above normal rainfall season in respect of the filling up of the great Kariba Dam to ease load-shedding which threatens to scuttle efforts to resuscitate the economy.

What we have seen so far is very insignificant rainfall levels since the onset of the rainy season, with most parts of the region, and Zimbabwe in particular, which is now being touted by other weather “experts” as being the epicentre of a devastating drought, having not received much rains to enable farmers to register much in terms of planting maize, the major crop.

This sorry state of our cropping situation could be confirmed by a casual stroll in the outlying areas of Harare which presented a gloomy picture where maize fields were at an alarming rate of wilting and the pastures cried out loud for the rains.

There was the spectre of water points like deep wells and boreholes drying up, with the attendant long queues that have become characteristic of most water points in the towns and cities.

Rural folk were not been spared, with women not only having to travel long distances, but getting up as early as 2am to queue at isolated water points for water.

In urban areas, local authorities’ ineptitude has not helped matters either.

In the case of City of Harare, as Zimbabwe’s major metropolis, city officials have been idling for years without adequately planning for the burgeoning urban population, despite the stark reality of the urban lure phenomenon that continues to draw hordes of youths to the city’s bright lights.

Indeed, water is life.

And, without water and the attendant need to plan for its uninterrupted supply, the spread of diseases can be an assured reality, with the dreaded cholera menacingly rearing its ugly head as was the case in 2007/2008, where entire neighbourhoods were literally wiped out in some parts of the country.

It is the generality of the populace that feels short-changed as the impact of the supposedly scientific predictions by weather experts tend to ricochet right across the social and economic divide.

Indeed, the nation at large had to heave a sigh of relief over the weather experts’ pronouncement about a normal rainfall season, following last season’s equally devastating drought.

As is always the case with any scientific data, farmers tend to base their production pattern on information provided by the experts.

Even the nation at large rejoiced over the prospect of a bumper harvest, with so much frantic land preparation efforts.

The Government put in place an efficient procurement and distribution system for the Presidential Input Support Scheme as the Smart Agriculture Programme, formerly Command Agriculture.

One is therefore persuaded to conclude that the mismatch between our weather experts’ predictions and the reality on the ground raises a number of fundamental questions, both of a scientific and spiritual or terrestrial nature.

For, given the stark reality of an impending severe drought, which can be viewed in the context of the assurance given by our weather experts for a normal rainy season, one would be forgiven to argue that this season’s weather pattern’s prediction constitutes one of the numerous incidences where science has dismally failed mankind.

What of the teeming stockpiles of nuclear weapons that threaten to annihilate the human race, at the press of a button; environmental damage caused by greedy capitalists in pursuit of profits, the side effects of medicinal prescriptions, the list is endless.

Perhaps the scientists themselves will have the occasion to explain to the populace who are daily gazing up to the Lord what really could have gone wrong.

Maybe the Indian Ocean Diapole (IOD) rigmarole now coming from another branch of weather scientists will help to unravel the scientific mumbo-jumbo that is associated with the science of weather patterns and their predictions.

Indeed, this season’s weather outlook is just bleak as evidenced by the dire efforts in securing water at household level, whilst those who survive on small-scale horticultural plots are having a torrid time as most water points have dried up.

Even Government’s efforts to rebuild the national herd are in grave danger of coming to naught as pastures are fast giving in to the devastating effects of the current dry spell. It’s sad.

Indeed, isn’t it high time now that our weather experts and indeed the nation at large came together, examine and revisit the efficacy of our ancestral practices in terms of rainfall pattern predictions and the attendant rain- making ceremonies?

For, I vividly recall as a young boy in my rural area of Seke where the elders would gather under a Muhacha tree, itself a sacred tree in terms of our culture and tradition, to perform rituals which were a supplication to the Almighty through our ancestors for a favourable rainy season.

Often times and when the occasion demands, traditional beer was brewed and a beast slaughtered to appease the ancestral spirits who have been our medium to whom the rain-making ceremony was dedicated.

Names of such prophets as Murenga, Chaminuka and Mukwati were invoked during such rainmaking ceremonies for their intersession to the Almighty God on our behalf.

You would also hear the spirit medium of my great-grandfather, the indomitable warrior Savanhu towards the end of such supplication ceremonies advising those who had come from distant places to leave in haste as a heavy downpour was imminent.

I know some of our scientists today would dismiss that as purely coincidental or delusional, whilst the Christian community are quick to point to such traditional rain-making ceremonies as not only ungodly, but Satan’s stratagem to draw away the faithful from the body of Christ.

But given the pattern of scientific predictions that have become a perennial let-down to our farmers, would not it be proper to argue that our traditional rain-making ceremonies tend to be efficacious, compared to the over-reliance on the scientific boobs that have become the order of today.

Again, one can argue and make reference to the biblical patriarchs and prophets chosen by God to spread the word of redemption, who were instructed by the Almighty himself to perform certain rituals of supplication through the Abrahamic system of worship in the event of calamities such as famines and droughts.

And in the majority of cases, the results were instant.

Now, given our situation, can we also not have similitudes based on our traditional rain-making ceremonies, which are an integral part of our tradition and the religious worship in supplication for a bountiful rainy season.

That is food for thought.

There is also the Christian aspect to the prayer or religion matrix where in our case, various denominations regularly mobilise their congregants to pray for the rain.

Highly commendable indeed.

However, such prayer crusades tend to be marred by the present day commercialisation aspect of the religious practices, which casts serious doubt on the efficiency of the prayer for rain sessions, given the opulence of the so-called men and women of God, who are apparently living in luxury and plenty; contrary to the Christ-like lifestyle of a humble and meek person.

Indeed, as King Saul found out, no one can ever bribe God except for righteousness and strict adherence to his Word which can move mountains.

Indeed, the phenomenon of climate change and the assault on the environment, particularly by the big and rapacious capitalist conglomerates is a real threat to the very existence of mankind on this planet; a factor that immensely contributes to the current erratic rainfall patterns.

However, it still boggles the mind though why our weather scientists have failed to penetrate the haze of natural phenomenon, that is ostensibly being induced by a polluted environment so as to proffer a more accurate weather forecast.

Surely, such a breakthrough would help to enhance the standing and credibility of our weather scientists in the eyes of the majority of us lay persons.

Perhaps it’s a question of mankind giving too much credence and to defy science at the expense of mother nature, and the Creator of nature. As alluded to earlier on, God himself would, time and time again, call upon His creation to look up to Him and to call upon His name in spirit and truth for salvation through our culturally defined mediums.

In our case as a distinct and culturally defined entity, our spirit mediums and the unique rain-making ceremonies have been, since time immemorial, our medium of supplication for a bounty rainfall season and for intercessions against other natural calamities.

It is, therefore, this aspect of our tradition and religious worship that our chiefs, who are traditional leaders and as the custodians of our culture, are hopelessly found wanting in their respective communities towards such rain-making ceremonies and practices, which in most districts have regrettably since died a natural death.