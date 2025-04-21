Tobacco farmers optimistic as prices firm

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Herald Reporter

TOBACCO prices continue to firm, with farmers so far earning US$210,8 million from the sale of over 60 711 848kg, amid reports that quality is up on last year.

The average price at the auction floors is US$3,23 a kg and US$3,49 per kg for those delivering under contract. The highest auction price reached US$4,99 per kg and the highest price for the contract growers was US$6,30 per kg.

Farmers are seeing benefits from timely payment processing, and many are pleased with the pricing arrangements, which allow for a mix of 70 percent foreign currency and 30 percent local currency.

A survey conducted by The Herald on Friday showed that the selling season was progressing well, with prices firming compared to last year.

Murehwa farmer Mrs Loice Shangwa said she sold eight bales to buy inputs for the next season.

“I sold eight bales to buy inputs for the next season. I am happy with the prices so far,” she said.

Mr Learnard Mutize from Hilbert Farm in Macheke expressed optimism about the auction floors, indicating that he will bring more bales.

“The situation is attractive here, especially, prices are a great motivator. If the floor maintains those prices, farmers are likely to get rich this season. I have many bales, which I am thinking of selling here at Premier Tobacco Auction Floor,” he said.

Mr Mobile Chimusewu from Centenary also noted the difference this year, saying the quality had improved.

“Everyone is motivated by money. This year, I have increased the hectarage after discovering that money is found in farming. This year, the quality of tobacco is pleasing; that’s why it is fetching good prices,” he said.

Mr Peter Mawire of Rusape urged farmers to view tobacco farming as a business.

“I grew 15 hectares of tobacco this season. So far, I have sold 122 bales worth more than US$72 000,” he said.

“I have been delivering my tobacco to Premier for four years now. I have acquired many assets through tobacco growing. I bought a tractor and built a house. I started with two cattle, but now I have 48. Tobacco growing pays, but farmers should grow more than five hectares to enjoy the benefits.”

Zimbabwe Tobacco Growers Association chairman Mr George Seremwe, said: “The marketing season is progressing well, but there are some companies that are not paying farmers on time.”