Toll fees increased 

0

Source: Toll fees increased –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has announced new toll fees effective October 13.

In a statement, Zinara said the toll fees will apply in terms of Section 4 of the Statutory Instrument 32 of 2021.

Under the new fee structure, motorists will pay $1300 for light motor vehicles, minibuses ($1,950), buses ($2,600), heavy vehicles ($3,250) and haulage trucks $6,500.

Toll fees in foreign currency remain unchanged.

Related posts:

  1. ZINARA Gives Amnesty To Motorists Who Have Arrears
  2. Ex-Zinara CEO’s graft trial opens
  3. Zinara defends ‘questionable’ Univern deal 
  4. Zinara tightens screws on unlicensed vehicles
  5. Beitbridge Councilors Threaten Boycott over Executive Non Performance
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.