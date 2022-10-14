Source: Toll fees increased –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has announced new toll fees effective October 13.

In a statement, Zinara said the toll fees will apply in terms of Section 4 of the Statutory Instrument 32 of 2021.

Under the new fee structure, motorists will pay $1300 for light motor vehicles, minibuses ($1,950), buses ($2,600), heavy vehicles ($3,250) and haulage trucks $6,500.

Toll fees in foreign currency remain unchanged.