Source: Top airline spreads wings to Harare -Newsday Zimbabwe

LEADING South African low-cost airline, FlySafair has launched its inaugural flight to Harare as part of their expansion into southern Africa.

FlySafair, a subsidiary of Safair Operations, has been a prominent provider of specialised aviation services in Africa since 1965.

The airline will also be adding Livingstone, Victoria Falls and Maputo to their route network.

Speaking at the launch of FlySafair inaugural flights to Harare, Transport and Infrastructure Development minister Felix Mhona said low-cost carriers help grow the market by attracting non-fliers and tapping into new customer segments.

“This airline will be offering travellers its signature low-cost model on regional routes. Let me highlight the positive impact of low-cost airlines on the aviation industry,” he said.

“Instead of competing with traditional carriers, low-cost carriers help grow the market by attracting non-fliers and tapping into new customer segments. This approach, is popular in the United States and Europe, I’m told they will allow travellers to book a seat on the daily Harare route for prices starting at only US$53 and a seat on the three times weekly Victoria Falls route from US$74.”

FlySafair has established itself as a major player in the South African aviation industry, even serving as the domestic carrier for the South African national rugby team, the Springboks.

With a mission to provide a low-fare, hassle-free and punctual travel experience, FlySafair has served over 30 million customers on their domestic routes.

Tourism minister Barbara Rwodzi said by improving air services and enhancing connectivity, opportunities for both domestic and international visitors to discover Zimbabwe are created by improving air services and enhancing connectivity.

“The interconnectedness of tourism and aviation means that the progress of one directly impacts the advancement of the other. By improving air services and enhancing connectivity, we create new opportunities for both domestic and international visitors to discover Zimbabwe a World of Wonders.

“The decision by FlySafair to launch flights to Harare and Victoria Falls is a clear demonstration of their confidence in our country as a desirable tourist destination,” she said.

She believes FlySafair flights presents a huge impact in improving the accessibility of Victoria Falls to regional and international tourists.

Rwodzi indicated that government was targeting to create a US$1 billion tourism industry, adding that the current developments bring Zimbabwe closer to achieving that objective.

“I assure you that we will work tirelessly to strengthen our tourism sector, promote sustainable practices, and create an unforgettable experience for every visitor who chooses Zimbabwe as their destination,” she said.

Airports Company of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd (ACZ) board chairperson Tich Muhonde said the growth in the aviation sector would contribute to the development of tourism, trade and investment, thereby strengthening the country’s economic prospects.

He said the refurbishment of both the domestic and international terminal was expected to be completed by mid-2024 which would drive an increase in the number of passengers travelling between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

“A budget airline ushering in a fresh era of connectivity; I am both thrilled and assured that this economical service will drive an increase in the number of passengers travelling between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

“The fares are comparable to bus prices, with the distinct advantage of the flight time being a mere two to two-and-a-half hours as opposed to a full day on a bus,” he said.

ACZ pledged to continue its close collaboration with airlines, travel agencies and other stakeholders to foster the growth and development of the local aviation sector.