Top honours for VP Mohadi

Vice President Kembo Mohadi is handed an award by executives of Legacy TV at Munhumutapa Building in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Joshua Muswere

Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Reporter

VICE President Kembo Mohadi was yesterday awarded the prestigious Induna Matshe Leadership Excellence Award in recognition of his unwavering loyalty to Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle, exceptional leadership, and contributions to the agricultural sector.

The VP was presented with the award at his offices in Harare by Legacy TV’s executive leadership.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Legacy TV Executive Director Pardon Mangwende said the award is critical in preserving Zimbabwe’s liberation legacy and honouring those committed to national development.

“Every year, Legacy TV presents the Legacy Empowerment Awards to recognise individuals who support the Government and Zanu PF,” he said.

“These awards serve to safeguard the legacy of the liberation struggle. If we look at today’s title, Induna Matshe, its the pre-First Chimurenga name”.

Mr Mangwende explained the significance of the Induna Matshe title.

“King Lobengula sent emissaries to the UK, but they refused to sell this country despite being enticed with material gains.

“They returned and remained resolute in their loyalty to the King,” he said.

Mr Mangwende drew parallels between historic figures and the leadership qualities embodied by award recipients.

“If you look at Chaminuka, he was a great prophet and leader. Munhumutapa was one of the most influential rulers in this region,” he said.

He also paid tribute to figures like Cde Lookout Masuku, a key revolutionary in Zimbabwe’s fight for independence. The Legacy Empowerment Awards reaffirm Legacy TV’s commitment to recognising leadership excellence and preserving Zimbabwe’s history of resilience and patriotism.

Last year, the Nehanda Nyakasikana Leadership Excellence Award was also presented to honour the legacy of Mbuya Nehanda, the spirit medium and First Chimurenga leader.

An enduring symbol of female strength and courage, Mbuya Nehanda represents the power and potential of women in shaping society .