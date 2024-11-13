Source: Tough times for Mat’land learners as rains set in – The Southern Eye

A MATABELELAND North senator has again raised concern that learners risk being struck by lightning seeking shelter under trees during the rainy season as their schools are far away.

Rebecca Fanuel said some learners in areas such as Binga travel up to 15 kilometres on foot to their nearest schools because of lack of nearby learning facilities.

“Rains started and the children are now seeking shelter at strangers’ homes, but when they do that at times they are raped and abused by the people offering them shelter and also they fail to go to school because of the distances they travel,” Fanuel said.

Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson, Taungana Ndoro, said authorities were aware of challenges faced by learners.

“To combat these issues, the ministry is implementing several strategies,” Ndoro said.

“We are prioritising the construction of more schools within accessible distances to minimise travel times for students.

“This includes assessing the needs in rural areas like Binga to ensure better coverage.”

Ndoro said the ministry was also exploring partnerships with local organisations to ease challenges faced by learners.

“We are exploring partnerships with local organisations to provide safe transportation options for students in remote areas. This includes subsidised transport or community-led initiatives,” said Ndoro.

On emergency shelters Ndoro said they had engaged the local authority on the matter.

“These (shelters) will be monitored to prevent abuse and ensure the safety of students seeking refuge from the rain and also we are launching awareness initiatives to educate both students and the community about the availability of resources and support systems, encouraging safe practices and reporting mechanisms for any incidents of abuse,” Ndoro said.