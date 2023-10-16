Source: Tourism industry appeals for more airports -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE tourism and hospitality industry needs to be capacitated with more airports and related infrastructure to improve accessibility to Zimbabwe’s tourist attraction, a senior government official has said.

Speaking at the just-ended Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo during the aviation development forum held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo on Friday last week, Tourism and Hospitality Industry ministry chief director Tarirai Musonza said air accessibility is vital for tourism.

“Air accessibility plays a major role in tourism business, and it is our wish for you to continuously develop both local and international accessibility stretching to smaller airports like Mutare, Kanyemba, Binga, Masvingo among others,” Musonza said.

“For the first time in the history of Sanganai/Hlanganani, today we have representatives from over 10 airlines attending this forum and exhibition. This indeed shows how committed you are in championing tourism and aviation towards achieving Vision 2030.”

This year’s Sanganai /Hlanganani showcase brought together more than 100 international buyers from across the world and had a choice to land at Robert Gabriel Mugabe, Victoria Falls or Joshua Mqabuko international airports.

Musonza said government was happy with the increased interest by airlines to fly into Zimbabwe post-COVID-19, while applauding government for completing the first phase of upgrading the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport into a modern facility.

Tourism and hospitality industry minister Babra Rwodzi said the private sector, with its innovative resources and entrepreneurial spirit, was the driving force behind the development and growth of the tourism industry.