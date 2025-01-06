Tourism sector aims to boost arrivals

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

FOLLOWING a successful year highlighted by the approval of a national tourism policy, Zimbabwe’s tourism and hospitality industry is gearing to implement robust strategies aimed at boosting arrivals and enhancing the sector’s performance in 2025.

Tourism, a key economic driver contributing 12 percent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), outperformed agriculture and mining in 2024. With Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism anchoring growth, the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry plans to build on this momentum.

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi outlined several strategies during a visit to Victoria Falls just before Christmas. Chief among these is an aggressive marketing campaign to position Zimbabwe as a premier travel destination.

“There are a number of strategies, and number one among them is marketing. Roadshows are key for us, and you will see us conducting many in our key markets. We will also increase our presence in international media and build stronger relationships with journalists,” she said.

Minister Rwodzi said competitions for journalists will be introduced to encourage coverage of their roadshows, articles and TV features.

The Ministry has already deployed tourism attachés to 11 key source markets and plans to send six more in 2025. Locally, tourism officers will be stationed at ports of entry to promote the country as a hospitable, friendly and peaceful destination.

Minister Rwodzi emphasised the importance of participating in international and regional tourism conferences, particularly those with a direct impact on the sector’s growth.

One of the key milestones for the industry in 2024 was hosting the inaugural United Nations Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Africa in Victoria Falls in July last year. This event also paved the way for Zimbabwe to host the UN Tourism Gastronomy School, which will be built in Victoria Falls, further solidifying the country’s status as a global tourism destination.

Minister Rwodzi attributed the sector’s success to President Mnangagwa’s engagement and re-engagement policy, as well as the “Zimbabwe is Open for Business” approach. These initiatives have attracted global personalities and celebrities, particularly to Victoria Falls, for both leisure and business.

Government’s Tourism Growth and Recovery Strategy, introduced in 2020 to restore the sector to pre-Covid-19 levels, continues to guide these efforts.

