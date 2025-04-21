Tragic end to beer dispute

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

On April 17, Terence Rupiya met his friend Moran Kumire, now deceased, along with Arnold Mazvari at the shebeen in Kuwadzana 7.

Prosper Dembedza-Herald Correspondent

A 41-year-old man from Kuwadzana, Harare, Terence Rupiya, appeared in court on Saturday charged with murder after allegedly fatally stabbing his colleague in a dispute over beer at a shebeen.

On April 17, Rupiya met his friend Moran Kumire, now deceased, along with Arnold Mazvari at the shebeen in Kuwadzana 7.

The trio began drinking together, but soon ran out of money for more beer.

Rupiya decided to go home to collect more funds, accompanied by Muzvari.

Kumire followed them to Rupiya’s house, where an argument erupted over the perceived betrayal regarding Muzvari, who was buying beer for the group.

Tensions escalated and Rupiya allegedly pushed Kumire outside his room.

In a fit of rage, Rupiya picked a kitchen knife and stabbed Kumire once in the chest and once in the hand. Muzvari then disarmed Rupiya and called for help.

Rupiya fled the scene and by the time the ambulance arrived, Kumire was already dead.

A police report was filed at ZRP Kuwadzana, leading to Rupiya’s arrest later that day in Whitecliff. He has not yet entered a plea and was advised to seek bail at the High Court.