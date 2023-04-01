Source: Transformer vandals ravage Kensington – The Southern Eye

BULAWAYO’S Kensington residents are facing double tragedy as transformer thieves continue to ravage the suburb on the back of unrelenting countrywide power outages.

Kensington residents have called on the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) to come up with measures to deal with the problem.

One of the residents, Fortune Moyo said: “Transformers are being stolen a lot. We do not know what is happening. We have been plunged into darkness and businesses are suffering due to power outages, while perishable items are going bad.”

Another resident, Tendai Chigubhu said theft of electricity infrastructure had forced them to use alternative power sources such as generators and solar, which are, however, proving to be expensive.

ZETDC regional manager Lloyd Jaji confirmed receiving many reports from residents.