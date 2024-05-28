Source: Transport mogul Mupfumi granted bail –Newsday Zimbabwe

Mupfumi then allegedly ordered Chitsa and the other rank marshals to retaliate, after which they went to Old Harare Rank driving in two commuter omnibuses.

MUTARE provincial magistrate Tendai Mahwe yesterday granted bail to Zanu PF bigwig and businessman Esau Mupfumi after his arrest on Saturday following violent clashes over bus loading bays in Mutare, which left scores of people injured.

He is facing a charge of incitement to commit public violence.

The bail was granted by consent of both the State and the defence counsel.

Mutare district public prosecutor Tirivanhu Mutyasira appeared for the State, while Mupfumi was represented by Victor Chinzamba of Mugadza and Partners Legal Practitioners. He was granted US$1 000 bail with conditions and will return to court in June.

Mutyasira did not oppose bail application by Chinzamba saying Mupfumi is a businessman of repute and was not at flight risk.

Violence erupted at the Old Harare Rank and Mudzviti Rank, leading to a fight between Mupfumi and Mukumba bus company touts.

The State alleged that last Thursday, Mupfumi’s senior rank marshal at Sakubva Musika rank, Farai Chitsa (39), was attacked with machetes, sjamboks, golf clubs and knives by rank marshals belonging to Mukumba Brothers.

It is alleged that Mupfumi’s marshals then attacked the rival group with machetes, sjamboks, golf clubs and knives.

However, over 40 touts who were arrested were denied bail by Mahwe and will return to court on June 10.

Police say they also want to interview another bus operator and businessman Leonard Mukumba of Inter Africa over the skirmishes.

Sources told NewsDay that the executive has been out of the country on business.