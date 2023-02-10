Source: Treat journalists equally, police urged – #Asakhe – CITE

Police have been implored to treat journalists equally when they are covering public events.

Freelance journalists and those who work for private media organisations often bear the brunt of police brutality when covering assignments while their counterparts from state-owned media organisations are rarely mistreated by state security organs.

This stems from a long-held view that independent journalists are working with Western countries to tarnish the country’s image.

Polarisation within the media landscape in the country has also made the situation worse.

Speaking at a police and media stakeholders engagement on law and policy reform meeting at Ross Camp in Bulawayo, Wednesday, Media Alliance of Zimbabwe Chairperson, Perfect Hlongwane, reiterated the need for police to treat journalists equally at events, without discrimination based on which media organisations they report for.

The meeting was also attended by representatives from Media Institute for Southern Africa in Zimbabwe (MISA) and the Zimbabwe National Editors Forum (ZINEF).

“There is the issue of accreditation. There are times when journalists are targeted because of who they work for. The press card shows that this is a journalist from which media organisation. At least if ZMC can just accredit without the tags it would be better,” he said.

Hlongwane also urged journalists not to succumb to the pressure of breaking stories and publish before verifying facts.

“Sometimes there are instances where ethics are flouted left right and centre. Because journalists are quick to want to publish stories before getting the voice of the other party. This is an elephant in the room that we need to solve. Speed thrills but sometimes speed kills. People are quick to post things without thinking of the consequences.”

The officer commanding Bulawayo Province, Commissioner Patson Nyabadza, noted that as far as freelance journalists are concerned, police are worried that they may not answer to local professional institutions.

He inquired if they (professional institutions) have the authority to call them to order when they go against media ethics.

In response, MISA Zimbabwe Board of Trustees Chairperson, Chris Chinaka, reiterated that freelance journalists are supposed to positively identify themselves with press cards and should also disclose the media organisations they report for when covering events in order to curb cases of inconvenience.

“Anyone who says they are a freelancer will be working for a particular organisation. They must say I am coming in to cover for this particular organisation. That will help you to hold them to account for the said institution. If they misrepresent themselves, the professional institutions will take a very green view of the situation,” he said.

Chinaka further commended the relationship between the police and the media in Bulawayo, citing that there have not been many recorded cases of abuse of journalists by the police as compared to other provinces.

Police National Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi advised journalists not to fall prey to people who may want to take advantage of them during the election period.

MISA Bulawayo Advocacy Committee chairperson, Kamangeni Phiri, highlighted the need for police to bear with journalists on the issue of ‘expired’ press cards, citing that sometimes ZMC delays in issuing new ones.

“Journalists in other provinces have been arrested for flashing expired media cards, before ZMC issues new ones. We hope that here in Bulawayo, we will continue with the good relations that we have. Also as journalists, we need to give ourselves time to familiarise with our code of conduct so that we carry out our duties professionally. It would also be helpful that we get distinct regalia when carrying out field assignments, such as press jackets, for easy identification,” Phiri said.