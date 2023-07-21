Trial date set for CCC supporters 

By Chipo Gudhe

The trial date for two Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists has been set for 1 August 2023. The two appeared before Magistrate Mildred Matuvi at Kwekwe Magistrates Court this morning.

The duo of Nkosilathi Emmanuel Moyo and Albert Marashe are facing charges of contravening Section 7 of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA).

The pair were arrested early this month after allegedly holding an unsanctioned procession in the bustling township of Mbizo.

Initially, the two were arrested together with Mbizo Constituency parliamentary aspirant Corban Madzivanyika who was briefly detained before he was released.

Moyo and Marashe were part of the team carrying out a procession in Mbizo leading to the arrest.