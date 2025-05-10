Source: Trial postponed as Beitbridge cop slumps in the dock -Newsday Zimbabwe

Khonzani allegedly struck butchery till operator Valentine Venge, inflicting serious injuries that attracted a charge of attempted murder.

THE attempted murder trial of a Beitbridge policeman, accused of violently striking a till operator with a bottle, failed to take off yesterday after the accused fell ill.

Ziggie Khonzani slumped himself face in arms in the dock to exhibit his temporary unwellness before the court, prompting regional magistrate Charity Maphosa to move the trial date to May 14.

He is denying the charge.

The two had a misunderstanding after Venge said he did not have change for a US$20 note when Khonzani wanted to buy goods worth US$3.

Venge insisted that Khonzani should find change, offering to increase his bill to US$5 and later to US$10.

In a fit of rage, the law enforcement agent allegedly smashed a beer bottle which was in his hands on the till operator’s head, seriously injuring his ear and lower jaw.

Venge was later rushed to Beitbridge District Hospital for medical attention.

Tsitsi Mutukwa is prosecuting, while Matthew Mapepa of Masawi and Associates is representing Khonzani.