Source: Tribunal to investigate Justice Chinamora -Newsday Zimbabwe

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday appointed a three-member tribunal to investigate Justice Webster Charakupa Chinamora’s suitability to remain in office.

Chinamora is under probe for handing down a judgment in a case he never heard, among other allegations.

He was already facing a series of accusations ranging from conflict of interest, judicial misconduct, bribery to corruption.

Retired judge Justice Moses Chinhengo chairs the tribunal that consists of Gift Manyatera and Clara Phiri as members.

“Now, therefore, under and by virtue of the powers vested in the President as aforesaid, I do, by this proclamation direct that the tribunal shall be held within a period of five months from the date of swearing in of members at such appropriate venue as shall be determined by the tribunal,” Mnangagwa said in the Government Gazette.

“To recommend on whether the honourable judge is fit to hold office, to report to the President in writing the result of theinquiry within one month from the date of completion.”

Mnangagwa said the tribunal would investigate whether Chinamora acted contrary to the professional dictates of his office.

“To investigate whether the honourable Justice Chinamora’s conduct as alleged in a dossier from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), can be deemed to have been tantamount to gross misconduct,” he said.

“To investigate whether the Honourable Justice Chinamora interfered with the course of justice during the course of his duties, to investigate whether Chinamora presided over matters wherein he had a direct conflict of interest.”