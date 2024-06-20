Source: Trio in court for defrauding City of Harare -Newsday Zimbabwe

THREE fraud suspects yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing a charge of defrauding the City of Harare in a fake housing scheme.

Robert Makwiza, Robson Mugwagwa, and Patricia Rusike were in court for allegedly forming Sunungukai Housing Co-operative using fake documents.

They were granted US$100 bail each and will appear in court on August 2.

The complainant in the matter is the City of Harare represented by Addmore Nhekairo, the housing director.

Prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi alleged that the trio identified a vacant piece of land behind Nazarene Church in Warren Park.

In 2016, the City of Harare, in line with government policy, converted housing co-operatives to pay schemes.

The trio allegedly obtained forged certificate of registration number 4867 for its purported co-operative.

It is alleged that on June 1, 2023, the accused made an application to the City of Harare seeking regularisation of the open space they had invaded.