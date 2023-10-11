Source: Trio nabbed over Byo murder –Newsday Zimbabwe

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested two of the three suspects linked to the murder of a local businessman identified as Calisto Muzumbi.

Muzumbi (39) of Entumbane suburb was murdered on October 3 at around midnight.

In a statement, provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said Onward Munashe Mudumbu (21) and Eric Gunda (22) were recently arrested in connection with the murder.

Ncube said Muzumbi was attacked by the suspects while opening the gate to his house.

“Muzumbi wrestled with them and one of the accused persons stabbed him once just above the left collar bone with a kitchen knife and he sustained a stab wound. He screamed for help and the suspects ran away,” Ncube said.

Ncube said Muzumbi tried to get into his house, but fell near the kitchen door.

He was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

“Police have picked the two suspects who are now helping with investigations. Mudumbu was suspected to be the owner of the red woollen hat which was picked at the scene and Gunda was seen with some fresh suspected human blood stains on his clothes on the day of the attack. One of the suspects is still at large,” he said.

Ncube warned the public against carrying money around especially at night as it attracts criminals.

“We urge members of the public not to carry money around especially at night as they risk being robbed. We appeal to members of the public with any information that may assist in the location of the outstanding suspect to come forward.”