Triple national heroes’ burial today 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Pallbearers carry the casket bearing the body of national hero and former Zanu PF Manicaland provincial chairman Ambassador John Mvundura at Charles Gumbo Barracks in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Edward Zvemisha

Herald Reporters

THREE national heroes — Major-General (Retired) Solomon Siziba, Cde Chenhamo “Chen” Chakezha Chimutengwende and Ambassador John Shumba Mvundura — are set to be buried at once at the National Heroes Acre in Harare today, marking the third time this has happened since Independence in 1980.

Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga is set to preside over the triple burial.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe confirmed the latest developments.

“All the national heroes will be buried tomorrow (today); it will be a triple heroes’ burial,” he said.

“The Acting President General (Rtd) Dr Chiwenga will preside over the burials of the three national heroes.”

The first time that Zimbabwe buried three national heroes at once was on January 26, 2021, when three national heroes — Lieutenant-General (Rtd) Dr Sibusiso Busi Moyo, Dr Joel Biggie Matiza and Major-General (Rtd) Paradzai Zimondi — were buried on the same day.

The second occasion was on April 29 last year when Cde Nash Nyasha Dzimiri, Brigadier-General Shadreck Vezha and Cde Tsitsi Grace Jadagu, were buried at the national shrine.

Acting Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Permanent Secretary Mr Mike Masaka appealed to Zimbabweans to turnout in their numbers to give the three national heroes a befitting send-off.

“The Government has provided buses to the provinces where our national heroes hail from.

“We have provided buses in Mashonaland Central, Manicaland, Bulawayo and Matabeleland South provinces,” said Mr Masaka.

Pallbearers carry the casket bearing the body of national hero Cde Chenhamo Chimutengwende at Charles Gumbo Barracks in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Edward Zvemisha

Gates to the National Heroes Acre are set to open at 6am and mourners are expected to be seated by 7am.

Yesterday, a service was held in Mutare for Ambassador Mvundura, where speakers praised Government’s decision to accord him national hero status.

ZANU PF Politburo member Cde Supa Mandiwanzira said it is through people like Ambassador Mvundura that young leaders in the party were finding their feet on the political terrain.

“I am here to thanks to Ambassador Mvundura for the good works he carried out during his lifetime. I am also here to thank the President Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa for his decision to bestow Ambassador Mvundura with national hero status,” he said.

“I would not be where I am today as a young party leader had it not been for people like Ambassador Mvundura and his fellow cadres.

“I read in The Sunday Mail at some point that when Ambassador Mvundura went to join the liberation struggle in Tembwe, he was tortured together with his colleagues back then because they were suspected to have been on a spying mission.

“However, together with his colleagues, he never looked back until they convinced the leadership of the armed struggle that they were genuine cadres who were out to liberate the country from the shackles of colonialism.”

Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Advocate Misheck Mugadza, said Ambassador Mvundura shaped his early political consciousness as a ZANU PF cadre.

“When I speak of Ambassador Mvundura I am speaking about a leader that I really know as he was my father, the late Kenneth Manyonda’s best friend.

“He was one person who had great respect for lawyers and personally he helped shape my early political career. I really want to thank our leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa for the national hero status. As the people of Manicaland, we feel honoured that our deserving leaders are getting the recognition they duly deserve,” said Advocate Mugadza.

Pallbearers carry the casket bearing the body of national hero Chen Chimutengwende at Charles Gumbo Barracks in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Edward Zvemisha

War Veterans’ representative, Cde Nyasha Manyanhaire and ZANU PF Manicaland chairman Cde Tawanda Mkodza, among others, attended the service.

Ambassador Mvundura’s body was later airlifted to Harare, where it lay in state ahead of burial today.

Similarly, Cde Chimutengwende’s body was taken back to Harare yesterday afternoon from his rural home in Chiweshe where it was taken on Monday to allow family, friends and the entire province to bid him farewell.

In respect of Maj-Gen Siziba, the body was taken back to Harare on Monday after a full military funeral parade held in Bulawayo at Lookout Masuku Barracks, where Commander Defence Forces, General Philip Valerio Sibanda, was the chief mourner.

The bodies of the national heroes yesterday lay in state at Charles Gumbo Barracks ahead of burial today.

Yesterday, Maj-Gen Siziba’s cousin, Mr Obert Siziba, said that during his upbringing, the late national hero was a role model, not only to his siblings but also other youngsters in the Nhwali community in Gwanda South.

He noted that Maj-Gen Siziba was among the few individuals who defied the odds by excelling in his education during the colonial Bantu Education System, which was designed to restrict black people’s progress.

He was one of the few young people who secured a place at Manama High School, which was reserved for the academically gifted.

“Our brother loved school very much, and he did well. He used to help us a lot with school and encouraged us to attend classes,” said Mr Siziba.

“We all aspired to be like him. He took many of us under his wing and assisted us with our studies. He attended Nhwali Primary School and did so well that he managed to secure a place at Manama High School, which was reserved for the academically gifted.

“During the school holidays, he would come home and teach us how to speak English. His ability to speak English made him popular among other children in the community, but he never let it go to his head,” he added.

“He remained kind and humble. The education system at the time was designed to disadvantage black people, but despite the obstacles, my brother soared high.”

Mr Bethuel Siziba said the national hero consistently made an effort to assist not only his immediate family but also the broader family and community whenever he could.

He recalled that last year, hundreds of people were able to obtain birth certificates and national identity cards after his late brother engaged the Registry Department to provide a three-day service at Nhwali High School.

Ms Angelina Dube, another cousin of the late liberation icon, said their family and community gained valuable recognition and status because of Maj-Gen Siziba’s work.

“The lives of many people in our community and family improved because of our late brother’s influence. He encouraged people to pursue education or engage in livelihood projects that could improve their well-being,” she said.

“We are proud of him as a family, as we are now recognised and have been elevated because of his good and influential works.

“The Nhwali community has also gained prominence and has experienced significant development due to his efforts. We will always remember him and remain grateful.”

Maj-Gen Siziba attended Nhwali Primary School before proceeding to Manama High School in 1976, where he began Form One.

The following year, he joined the armed struggle from school alongside the now-late national hero, Lt-Gen Sibusiso Moyo, Beitbridge East MP Albert Nguluvhe, former Commander Air Force Commander Air Chief Marshal (Rtd) Elson Moyo, and former Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) public relations manager Mrs Cecilia Bhebhe, among other cadres.

Maj-Gen Siziba underwent military training in Zambia and, during the ceasefire, was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA).

He was stationed at the Zimbabwe Military Academy, where he rose to the rank of Captain. He was later transferred to ZNA Headquarters, where he worked until 2005, rising to the position of Lieutenant-Colonel.

He was posted to Botswana as Defence Attaché from 2005 to 2013, based at the Zimbabwean Embassy.