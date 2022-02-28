Source: Truck drivers lose US$17 300, cell-phone to armed robbers | The Herald

Crime Reporter

TWO haulage truck drivers lost US$17 300 and a cell phone to three armed robbers who attacked them after they had parked their truck near a lodge in Harare last Friday night.

The two had parked the truck near Pamvura Lodge for recess when they were suddenly attacked by the robbers who had a getaway vehicle at around 10pm.

Police said the robbers were armed with a pistol.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP is investigating a robbery case which occurred near Pamvura Lodge along Harare-Mvurwi Road on February 25, 2022 at about 10.10pm, where three unknown male suspects who were using an unidentified vehicle attacked two men who had parked their vehicle, a DAF truck near the lodge for recess.

“The suspects threatened the complainants with an unidentified pistol and one of them grabbed a satchel containing US$17 300 and an A22 Samsung cellphone from the truck and drove away in their getaway vehicle,” he said.

Armed robbery cases have been on the increase countrywide with police discouraging the public from keeping large amounts of cash.

Cases of armed robberies increased countrywide last year with criminals targeting cash-in transit vehicles, individuals and business people with large amounts of cash.

Schools and cross-border buses also became regular targets for the perpetrators of gun-related crimes, resulting in the loss of millions of dollars.

Police have of late scored successes in accounting for armed robbers and this comes after President Mnangagwa recently sounded the death knell to drug kingpins, drug peddlers, and gun-totting robbers by directing police to smoke out and bring such characters to book.

Police strongly believe that some of the country’s suspected serial armed robbers who were out on bail pending trials or appeals, were behind the spate of these criminal activities.