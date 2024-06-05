Source: Tshabangu camp celebrates party funds disbursement -Newsday Zimbabwe

SELF-STYLED Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu’s camp is celebrating a decision by the government to disburse political party funds to the grouping.

Tshabangu and a faction linked to former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa have been clamouring for the funds that are disbursed under the Political Parties (Finances) Act.

The Act provides for State funding of political parties with parliamentary representation.

Tshabangu’s camp has been demanding a share of the funds after the self-proclaimed interim secretary-general snatched the CCC from Chamisa.

According to reports, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said government would disburse the funds to Tshabangu soon.

A member of Tshabangu’s camp, Albert Mhlanga, said the disbursement of the funds was long overdue.

“We are happy that the government will be releasing funds soon,” said Mhlanga, who attempted to dethrone Tshabangu last year.

“The delay in the release of the funds made political parties fail to pay for services and affected the day-to-day operational affairs of the party.”

The Chamisa faction had insisted that the party was the legitimate beneficiary of the political party funds.

Government refused to disburse the funds citing the CCC ownership dispute between Tshabangu and Chamisa.

Tshabangu imposed himself as the interim secretary-general of the CCC last year and went on to snatch the party from Chamisa.

He went on to recall CCC legislators, councillors and senators, resulting in Chamisa ditching the opposition party in frustration.

Tshabangu has been dismissed as a Zanu PF proxy, a charge he denies.