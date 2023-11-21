Source: Tshabangu Recalls Five CCC Councillors From Chinhoyi Municipality

Self-proclaimed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu has recalled five CCC councillors from the Chinhoyi Municipality, saying they have ceased to be members of the party.

The axed councillors include former mayor and Ward 12 Councillor, Dyke Makumbi, who has previously been recalled.

In 2020, Mukumbi, who was then Chinhoyi mayor, was recalled by the MDC-T together with his deputy including four councillors over alleged “unrepentant treacherous behaviour.”