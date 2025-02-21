Tshabangu Rejects Expulsion From CCC By A “Kangaroo Court”

CCC spokesperson Willias Madzimure confirmed that Tshabangu was found guilty on all four charges presented during the hearing.

However, Tshabangu’s camp swiftly dismissed the expulsion, claiming the process was flawed and lacked transparency.

His spokesperson, Nqobizitha Mlilo, told CITE that the disciplinary hearing was illegitimate and questioned its fairness. He said:

This is a rather strange process. In any disciplinary hearing where the accused is found guilty, two things must happen: the disciplinary committee must deliver a reasoned judgment outlining the facts and legal basis of the decision, and the guilty party must be given an opportunity to present mitigating arguments before sentencing.

Mlilo argued that a prosecutor should then present arguments for a harsher sentence if warranted. He added: